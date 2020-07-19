25 Regents Park

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Corner lot home in immaculate condition! Enjoy a home that shows pride of ownership from top to bottom. Bright kitchen with large island and brand new Bosch 5 burner cooktop open to dining and family room. First floor master bedroom and and guest bedroom. Upstairs has TWO loft areas plus third bedroom with full bath. Backyard landscaped as English tea garden. Refrigerator, new Samsung washer & dryer, gardening service and high-speed internet included. Located across the the street from Flintridge Clubhouse, one of the nicest pools in all of Ladera! Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. Easy access to all major roads. Includes access to all the amenities Ladera has to offer: Pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball court, skate park, water park, dog park, hiking/biking trails and spectacular year-round community events! Non-smokers only. Small dogs ok. MAY BE RENTED PARTIALLY FURNISHED for $4600/month. Call or text Ron Luna, Front Street Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!