Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
25 Regents Park
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

25 Regents Park

25 Regents Pa · No Longer Available
Location

25 Regents Pa, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Flintridge Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Corner lot home in immaculate condition! Enjoy a home that shows pride of ownership from top to bottom. Bright kitchen with large island and brand new Bosch 5 burner cooktop open to dining and family room. First floor master bedroom and and guest bedroom. Upstairs has TWO loft areas plus third bedroom with full bath. Backyard landscaped as English tea garden. Refrigerator, new Samsung washer & dryer, gardening service and high-speed internet included. Located across the the street from Flintridge Clubhouse, one of the nicest pools in all of Ladera! Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. Easy access to all major roads. Includes access to all the amenities Ladera has to offer: Pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball court, skate park, water park, dog park, hiking/biking trails and spectacular year-round community events! Non-smokers only. Small dogs ok. MAY BE RENTED PARTIALLY FURNISHED for $4600/month. Call or text Ron Luna, Front Street Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Regents Park have any available units?
25 Regents Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 25 Regents Park have?
Some of 25 Regents Park's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Regents Park currently offering any rent specials?
25 Regents Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Regents Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Regents Park is pet friendly.
Does 25 Regents Park offer parking?
Yes, 25 Regents Park offers parking.
Does 25 Regents Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Regents Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Regents Park have a pool?
Yes, 25 Regents Park has a pool.
Does 25 Regents Park have accessible units?
No, 25 Regents Park does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Regents Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Regents Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Regents Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Regents Park does not have units with air conditioning.
