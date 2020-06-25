All apartments in Ladera Ranch
19 Beacon

19 Beacon Pt · No Longer Available
Location

19 Beacon Pt, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Flintridge Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This cul-de-sac street is the perfect place to play and entertain. As you pull up to the front of the home, you will immediately notice the beautiful curb appeal. Entering through the front entrance, you enter into the living room that features recessed lighting and French doors that guide you into the charming courtyard. There is a downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom. The dining room is large enough to host dinners for friends. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a large granite island & countertops. The Kitchen opens up to the large family room that has a cozy fire place at the center of the room. The private laundry room leads into the 2 car garage. The backyard is large enough to host your friends with a custom barbecue & bar, fire pit, patio furniture, & retractable shades. Up the stairs on the right side is the large & private Master Bedroom with a stunning view. The private balcony opens up with French doors with seating for you to watch the sunset. The 3 large guest bedrooms share a double sink bathroom with a tub & shower. This is the perfect home for your summer time needs. The amenities of Ladera Ranch features: water parks, multiple pools & clubhouses, skate parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, trails, summer concerts, baseball fields, parks, restaurants, shops, & much more. This will be a special time that you will not forget. (Lease Term: August 5th - December 17th.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Beacon have any available units?
19 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 19 Beacon have?
Some of 19 Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
19 Beacon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 19 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 19 Beacon offer parking?
Yes, 19 Beacon offers parking.
Does 19 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Beacon have a pool?
Yes, 19 Beacon has a pool.
Does 19 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 19 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Beacon has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
