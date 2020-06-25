Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This cul-de-sac street is the perfect place to play and entertain. As you pull up to the front of the home, you will immediately notice the beautiful curb appeal. Entering through the front entrance, you enter into the living room that features recessed lighting and French doors that guide you into the charming courtyard. There is a downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom. The dining room is large enough to host dinners for friends. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a large granite island & countertops. The Kitchen opens up to the large family room that has a cozy fire place at the center of the room. The private laundry room leads into the 2 car garage. The backyard is large enough to host your friends with a custom barbecue & bar, fire pit, patio furniture, & retractable shades. Up the stairs on the right side is the large & private Master Bedroom with a stunning view. The private balcony opens up with French doors with seating for you to watch the sunset. The 3 large guest bedrooms share a double sink bathroom with a tub & shower. This is the perfect home for your summer time needs. The amenities of Ladera Ranch features: water parks, multiple pools & clubhouses, skate parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, trails, summer concerts, baseball fields, parks, restaurants, shops, & much more. This will be a special time that you will not forget. (Lease Term: August 5th - December 17th.)