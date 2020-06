Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Fully furnished executive lease . Tuscan estate in Covenant Hills, the gated portion of Ladera Ranch. Quick possession possible for well qualified applicants. Resort like property with loggia, bbq pavillion, salt water pool/jacuzzi, lawn and multiple patio areas. Exceptional location, sitting on knoll with no properties behind. Four full bedroom suites upstairs and a large executive style office downstairs with full bath. Luxurious appointments throughout.