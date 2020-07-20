17 Shelburne Street

Amenities

This 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome is centrally located in the heart of Ladera Ranch; walking distance to the Avendale Clubhouse, pools, water park, top rated Elementary and Middle School, and Founders Park! It features faux distressed wood throughout the home; and an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and stone flooring. Entertainers delight with a great room feel, as the kitchen opens up to the dining area and family room. Light and bright family room with a romantic fireplace and a bay window. Upstairs you will find a good size laundry room with plenty of cupboard space and a long built in desk, perfect for home management or as a nice homework area. Moving down the hallway, you'll find an over sized master suite with an upgraded bathroom, complete with granite counter tops and a walk in closet! At the other end of the hallway there is a secondary bathroom upgraded with a granite vanity and two good size secondary bedrooms.