All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 17 Shelburne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
17 Shelburne Street
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

17 Shelburne Street

17 Shelburne St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17 Shelburne St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
This 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome is centrally located in the heart of Ladera Ranch; walking distance to the Avendale Clubhouse, pools, water park, top rated Elementary and Middle School, and Founders Park! It features faux distressed wood throughout the home; and an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and stone flooring. Entertainers delight with a great room feel, as the kitchen opens up to the dining area and family room. Light and bright family room with a romantic fireplace and a bay window. Upstairs you will find a good size laundry room with plenty of cupboard space and a long built in desk, perfect for home management or as a nice homework area. Moving down the hallway, you'll find an over sized master suite with an upgraded bathroom, complete with granite counter tops and a walk in closet! At the other end of the hallway there is a secondary bathroom upgraded with a granite vanity and two good size secondary bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Shelburne Street have any available units?
17 Shelburne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 17 Shelburne Street have?
Some of 17 Shelburne Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Shelburne Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Shelburne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Shelburne Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 Shelburne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 17 Shelburne Street offer parking?
No, 17 Shelburne Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 Shelburne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Shelburne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Shelburne Street have a pool?
Yes, 17 Shelburne Street has a pool.
Does 17 Shelburne Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Shelburne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Shelburne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Shelburne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Shelburne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Shelburne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego