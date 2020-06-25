All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 153 Sklar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
153 Sklar Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

153 Sklar Street

153 Sklar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

153 Sklar Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Don't miss out on the chance to live in this beautifully upgraded house in the highly sought out Greenbriar community of Ladera Ranch. This end unit,
3 bed 2.5 bath, townhome features a large front patio, making a pleasant entrance into the house. Distressed laminated wood flooring is consistent throughout the first floor. Granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and newer stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator are all featured in the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find the spacious master suite, complete with a walk in closet, a ceiling fan and private balcony with the view of trees. The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor. A two car attached garage with the storage racks. Enjoy the resort like amenities of Ladera Ranch, which includes basic internet service, pools, a splash park, skate park, community garden, clubhouse, hiking and biking trails and more. This gem won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Sklar Street have any available units?
153 Sklar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 153 Sklar Street have?
Some of 153 Sklar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Sklar Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 Sklar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Sklar Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 Sklar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 153 Sklar Street offer parking?
Yes, 153 Sklar Street offers parking.
Does 153 Sklar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Sklar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Sklar Street have a pool?
Yes, 153 Sklar Street has a pool.
Does 153 Sklar Street have accessible units?
No, 153 Sklar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Sklar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Sklar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Sklar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Sklar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego