153 Sklar Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Don't miss out on the chance to live in this beautifully upgraded house in the highly sought out Greenbriar community of Ladera Ranch. This end unit,

3 bed 2.5 bath, townhome features a large front patio, making a pleasant entrance into the house. Distressed laminated wood flooring is consistent throughout the first floor. Granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and newer stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator are all featured in the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find the spacious master suite, complete with a walk in closet, a ceiling fan and private balcony with the view of trees. The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor. A two car attached garage with the storage racks. Enjoy the resort like amenities of Ladera Ranch, which includes basic internet service, pools, a splash park, skate park, community garden, clubhouse, hiking and biking trails and more. This gem won't last!