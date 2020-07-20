All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

15 Natural Court

15 Natural Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Natural Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for Immediate occupancy. Beautiful Single Family detached home in the Arborage community of Ladera Ranch. Situated on an elevated lot in a prime location near the Central Paseo this home Offers views of the neighborhood greenery and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a large Usable LOFT on the third level. This light, bright and open floor plan has been completely repainted in a beautiful neutral tone. This lovely home connects the family room and kitchen; the heart of the home. The gourmet kitchen has stunning granite counters and white therma foil cabinetry. This home boasts plantation shutters throughout, bamboo/laminate flooring in every area except carpet in the secondary bedrooms and loft. The large master suite features a walk-in closet, bamboo flooring, and its own private balcony. Professionally landscaped front and side yard have been continually maintained. All Ladera Ranch amenities will be yours including pools, spas, parks, plunges, kiddie pools, dog park, skate park, water park, hiking, biking and walking trails, clubhouses, year-round community events, 4th of July Fireworks, award-winning Capistrano Schools. Close to Mission Viejo Mall, Shops, Restaurants, 5, 73, 133, 405 Fwys and Toll Roads. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Natural Court have any available units?
15 Natural Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 15 Natural Court have?
Some of 15 Natural Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Natural Court currently offering any rent specials?
15 Natural Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Natural Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Natural Court is pet friendly.
Does 15 Natural Court offer parking?
No, 15 Natural Court does not offer parking.
Does 15 Natural Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Natural Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Natural Court have a pool?
Yes, 15 Natural Court has a pool.
Does 15 Natural Court have accessible units?
No, 15 Natural Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Natural Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Natural Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Natural Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Natural Court does not have units with air conditioning.
