15 Natural Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for Immediate occupancy. Beautiful Single Family detached home in the Arborage community of Ladera Ranch. Situated on an elevated lot in a prime location near the Central Paseo this home Offers views of the neighborhood greenery and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a large Usable LOFT on the third level. This light, bright and open floor plan has been completely repainted in a beautiful neutral tone. This lovely home connects the family room and kitchen; the heart of the home. The gourmet kitchen has stunning granite counters and white therma foil cabinetry. This home boasts plantation shutters throughout, bamboo/laminate flooring in every area except carpet in the secondary bedrooms and loft. The large master suite features a walk-in closet, bamboo flooring, and its own private balcony. Professionally landscaped front and side yard have been continually maintained. All Ladera Ranch amenities will be yours including pools, spas, parks, plunges, kiddie pools, dog park, skate park, water park, hiking, biking and walking trails, clubhouses, year-round community events, 4th of July Fireworks, award-winning Capistrano Schools. Close to Mission Viejo Mall, Shops, Restaurants, 5, 73, 133, 405 Fwys and Toll Roads. This one will go fast!