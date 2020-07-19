All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

14 Agave Court

14 Agave Court · No Longer Available
Location

14 Agave Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Pristine Perfect. Lowest price per sqft in this price range, You must see this upgraded 2 BR, 2.5 BA, +huge loft which can be used
as a bedroom, in the centrally located desirable Berkshire District. HUGE floorplan at 1634 sf, with a private 2 car attached
garage. Freshly painted with very light and bright coloring, 1st level has big bedroom w/high ceilings, built-in desk, attached en
suite with tub/shower, can be dual master suite. Huge laundry just in from the garage. 2nd level has hardwood floors &
travertine throughout with a large inviting family room and fireplace, plus a spacious dining area. The kitchen has nice appliances
& upgraded maple cabinets, corian counters . Also on the 2nd level is the large master bedroom with walk in closet & bonus
double mirrored slider closet. Master bath has his/her sinks & tub/shower. Entire 3rd level is a loft w/attached privacy screens
(could easily be converted to a 3rd BR) or use as an office/den/playroom. The balcony boasts quiet interior courtyard views.
Internet incl.Walking distance to award winning schools & Founders Park (where Ladera holds sporting events, concerts,
fireworks association pool/spa for Berkshire residents only. Come and enjoy all that Ladera Ranch has to offer: pools,
clubhouses,parks, community gardens, tennis, volleyball, walking trails, shopping, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Agave Court have any available units?
14 Agave Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 14 Agave Court have?
Some of 14 Agave Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Agave Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Agave Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Agave Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Agave Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 14 Agave Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Agave Court offers parking.
Does 14 Agave Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Agave Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Agave Court have a pool?
Yes, 14 Agave Court has a pool.
Does 14 Agave Court have accessible units?
No, 14 Agave Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Agave Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Agave Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Agave Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Agave Court does not have units with air conditioning.
