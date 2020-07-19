14 Agave Court

Amenities
Pristine Perfect. Lowest price per sqft in this price range, You must see this upgraded 2 BR, 2.5 BA, +huge loft which can be used
as a bedroom, in the centrally located desirable Berkshire District. HUGE floorplan at 1634 sf, with a private 2 car attached
garage. Freshly painted with very light and bright coloring, 1st level has big bedroom w/high ceilings, built-in desk, attached en
suite with tub/shower, can be dual master suite. Huge laundry just in from the garage. 2nd level has hardwood floors &
travertine throughout with a large inviting family room and fireplace, plus a spacious dining area. The kitchen has nice appliances
& upgraded maple cabinets, corian counters . Also on the 2nd level is the large master bedroom with walk in closet & bonus
double mirrored slider closet. Master bath has his/her sinks & tub/shower. Entire 3rd level is a loft w/attached privacy screens
(could easily be converted to a 3rd BR) or use as an office/den/playroom. The balcony boasts quiet interior courtyard views.
Internet incl.Walking distance to award winning schools & Founders Park (where Ladera holds sporting events, concerts,
fireworks association pool/spa for Berkshire residents only. Come and enjoy all that Ladera Ranch has to offer: pools,
clubhouses,parks, community gardens, tennis, volleyball, walking trails, shopping, restaurants.