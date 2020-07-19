14 Agave Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse community garden courtyard pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

Pristine Perfect. Lowest price per sqft in this price range, You must see this upgraded 2 BR, 2.5 BA, +huge loft which can be used

as a bedroom, in the centrally located desirable Berkshire District. HUGE floorplan at 1634 sf, with a private 2 car attached

garage. Freshly painted with very light and bright coloring, 1st level has big bedroom w/high ceilings, built-in desk, attached en

suite with tub/shower, can be dual master suite. Huge laundry just in from the garage. 2nd level has hardwood floors &

travertine throughout with a large inviting family room and fireplace, plus a spacious dining area. The kitchen has nice appliances

& upgraded maple cabinets, corian counters . Also on the 2nd level is the large master bedroom with walk in closet & bonus

double mirrored slider closet. Master bath has his/her sinks & tub/shower. Entire 3rd level is a loft w/attached privacy screens

(could easily be converted to a 3rd BR) or use as an office/den/playroom. The balcony boasts quiet interior courtyard views.

Internet incl.Walking distance to award winning schools & Founders Park (where Ladera holds sporting events, concerts,

fireworks association pool/spa for Berkshire residents only. Come and enjoy all that Ladera Ranch has to offer: pools,

clubhouses,parks, community gardens, tennis, volleyball, walking trails, shopping, restaurants.