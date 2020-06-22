1 Anapamu Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub tennis court

Immaculate luxury home in prestigious guard gated Covenant Hills offers extensive upgrades for family enjoyment, large group entertaining and the ultimate family lifestyle of Ladera Ranch. Interior just repainted! Featuring stainless appliances, built-in refrigerator, double ovens, warming drawer, imported granite, custom cabinetry and wine unit. The lower level offers travertine flooring, guest suite/office with private bath, formal dining and living rooms plus massive family room adjacent to a spectacular gourmet kitchen with island and breakfast nook. Upstairs includes a master suite plus 2 additional bedrooms each with private bathrooms and a loft/play room for children. The estate sized lot of more than 14,000 sf offers outdoor fireplace, BBQ island, abundant patio space, trellis cover and beautiful sunset/city light and hillside views. The wrap around front porch of more than 1000 sf provides additional outdoor living. 3 car tandem garage. Resort style amenities include association pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis, and barbeque area. Water and skate park for the kids! This home is in new condition and a must see.