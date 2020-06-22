All apartments in Ladera Ranch
1 Anapamu Street

1 Anapamu Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Anapamu Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate luxury home in prestigious guard gated Covenant Hills offers extensive upgrades for family enjoyment, large group entertaining and the ultimate family lifestyle of Ladera Ranch. Interior just repainted! Featuring stainless appliances, built-in refrigerator, double ovens, warming drawer, imported granite, custom cabinetry and wine unit. The lower level offers travertine flooring, guest suite/office with private bath, formal dining and living rooms plus massive family room adjacent to a spectacular gourmet kitchen with island and breakfast nook. Upstairs includes a master suite plus 2 additional bedrooms each with private bathrooms and a loft/play room for children. The estate sized lot of more than 14,000 sf offers outdoor fireplace, BBQ island, abundant patio space, trellis cover and beautiful sunset/city light and hillside views. The wrap around front porch of more than 1000 sf provides additional outdoor living. 3 car tandem garage. Resort style amenities include association pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis, and barbeque area. Water and skate park for the kids! This home is in new condition and a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Anapamu Street have any available units?
1 Anapamu Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 1 Anapamu Street have?
Some of 1 Anapamu Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Anapamu Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Anapamu Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Anapamu Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Anapamu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 1 Anapamu Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Anapamu Street does offer parking.
Does 1 Anapamu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Anapamu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Anapamu Street have a pool?
Yes, 1 Anapamu Street has a pool.
Does 1 Anapamu Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Anapamu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Anapamu Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Anapamu Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Anapamu Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Anapamu Street does not have units with air conditioning.
