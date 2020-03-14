81984 Daniel Drive

Amenities

LEASED FROM FEBRUARY 2021 THROUGH APRIL 2021. Meticulously kept Maurea plan with detached casita and inviting SPOOL on an oversized, spacious backyard/lot. This single-story residence has 1,641sqft. of interior living space, including 3 Bd/3 Ba, plantation shutters throughout, diagonally set tile flooring, TV/media niche and wide open backyard views. Functional kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded range/stove, built-in microwave, granite counters and breakfast bar seating. Separate dining area overlooking the rear yard and spool is open to kitchen and great room. Guest quarters is private, comfortable and has adjacent full bath. The detached casita is perfect for affording your particular friends/family with their very own suite, w/attached bath. Master retreat w/en suite, French door to patio area, berber carpet, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Custom SPOOL w/cascading water descents and tanning shelf will kick up the entertainment factor; or simply relax and enjoy all on your own.