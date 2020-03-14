All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 81984 Daniel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
81984 Daniel Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:04 AM

81984 Daniel Drive

81984 Daniel Drive · (760) 285-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

81984 Daniel Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LEASED FROM FEBRUARY 2021 THROUGH APRIL 2021. Meticulously kept Maurea plan with detached casita and inviting SPOOL on an oversized, spacious backyard/lot. This single-story residence has 1,641sqft. of interior living space, including 3 Bd/3 Ba, plantation shutters throughout, diagonally set tile flooring, TV/media niche and wide open backyard views. Functional kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded range/stove, built-in microwave, granite counters and breakfast bar seating. Separate dining area overlooking the rear yard and spool is open to kitchen and great room. Guest quarters is private, comfortable and has adjacent full bath. The detached casita is perfect for affording your particular friends/family with their very own suite, w/attached bath. Master retreat w/en suite, French door to patio area, berber carpet, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Custom SPOOL w/cascading water descents and tanning shelf will kick up the entertainment factor; or simply relax and enjoy all on your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81984 Daniel Drive have any available units?
81984 Daniel Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81984 Daniel Drive have?
Some of 81984 Daniel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81984 Daniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81984 Daniel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81984 Daniel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81984 Daniel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81984 Daniel Drive offer parking?
No, 81984 Daniel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81984 Daniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81984 Daniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81984 Daniel Drive have a pool?
No, 81984 Daniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 81984 Daniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 81984 Daniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81984 Daniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81984 Daniel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81984 Daniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81984 Daniel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 81984 Daniel Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity