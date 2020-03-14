All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:16 AM

81825 Rancho Santana Drive

81825 Rancho Santana Drive · (760) 779-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81825 Rancho Santana Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2938 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Rented Jan 15-April 15 4 Bedroom/3.5 bath. Large den with 2 Queen size beds. Mountain views in gated Rancho Santana. This South-facing home with an open floor plan home also has a chef's kitchen with double ovens, slab granite & stainless steel appliances, large living room and a very large dining area with fireplace. The large master suite with huge walk-in closet is in a separate wing from the other bedrooms and leads to the beautiful, well-landscaped yard, featuring a pebble-tec, salt-water pool & spa, large patio with a commercial misting system, remote control awnings and a built-in rotating umbrella. The master bath is done in travertine marble and has dual sinks, dressing table and large separate shower in addition to the soaking tub. Across the street from the Polo Fields, Perfect seasonal rental, also great for Coachella & Stagecoach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81825 Rancho Santana Drive have any available units?
81825 Rancho Santana Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81825 Rancho Santana Drive have?
Some of 81825 Rancho Santana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81825 Rancho Santana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81825 Rancho Santana Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81825 Rancho Santana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81825 Rancho Santana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81825 Rancho Santana Drive offer parking?
No, 81825 Rancho Santana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81825 Rancho Santana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81825 Rancho Santana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81825 Rancho Santana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81825 Rancho Santana Drive has a pool.
Does 81825 Rancho Santana Drive have accessible units?
No, 81825 Rancho Santana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81825 Rancho Santana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81825 Rancho Santana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81825 Rancho Santana Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81825 Rancho Santana Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
