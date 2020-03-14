81825 Rancho Santana Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Rented Jan 15-April 15 4 Bedroom/3.5 bath. Large den with 2 Queen size beds. Mountain views in gated Rancho Santana. This South-facing home with an open floor plan home also has a chef's kitchen with double ovens, slab granite & stainless steel appliances, large living room and a very large dining area with fireplace. The large master suite with huge walk-in closet is in a separate wing from the other bedrooms and leads to the beautiful, well-landscaped yard, featuring a pebble-tec, salt-water pool & spa, large patio with a commercial misting system, remote control awnings and a built-in rotating umbrella. The master bath is done in travertine marble and has dual sinks, dressing table and large separate shower in addition to the soaking tub. Across the street from the Polo Fields, Perfect seasonal rental, also great for Coachella & Stagecoach.