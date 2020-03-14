81793 Rustic Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1st, 2020. Stunning south-facing furnished Caspian plan, with pool/spa, located on the 15th fairway. This single-story residence, w/gated courtyard, includes 2 Bd/2 Ba, 1775sqft. of living space, inviting great room fireplace, TV/media niche, custom window coverings/plantation shutters and private den/office/3rd bedroom. Chef's kitchen offers slab granite counters/backsplash, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, beautiful mocha cabinetry, gas cooktop and large prep island. Guest quarters is on opposite side from master, affording privacy and comfort, w/adjacent bath. Master retreat includes glass french doors, leading to rear pool area, pocket windows and en suite bath w/tile counter/shower and walk-in closet. Appealing rear yard with stunning southern golf course and mountain views. Also included is a soothing pool/spa area w/water descent, up-lighting, and nicely positioned BBQ station.