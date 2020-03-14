All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
81793 Rustic Canyon Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:37 AM

81793 Rustic Canyon Drive

81793 Rustic Canyon Dr · (760) 285-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

81793 Rustic Canyon Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1st, 2020. Stunning south-facing furnished Caspian plan, with pool/spa, located on the 15th fairway. This single-story residence, w/gated courtyard, includes 2 Bd/2 Ba, 1775sqft. of living space, inviting great room fireplace, TV/media niche, custom window coverings/plantation shutters and private den/office/3rd bedroom. Chef's kitchen offers slab granite counters/backsplash, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, beautiful mocha cabinetry, gas cooktop and large prep island. Guest quarters is on opposite side from master, affording privacy and comfort, w/adjacent bath. Master retreat includes glass french doors, leading to rear pool area, pocket windows and en suite bath w/tile counter/shower and walk-in closet. Appealing rear yard with stunning southern golf course and mountain views. Also included is a soothing pool/spa area w/water descent, up-lighting, and nicely positioned BBQ station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive have any available units?
81793 Rustic Canyon Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive have?
Some of 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81793 Rustic Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 81793 Rustic Canyon Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity