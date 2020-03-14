All apartments in La Quinta
81460 Carboneras

81460 Carboneras · (760) 880-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81460 Carboneras, La Quinta, CA 92253
Andalusia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Stately and graceful upon its elevated cul de sac lot, this home commands one of the choicest views to in Andalusia Country Club. Panoramic 270 degree views to the south, west and east, mountains, multiple lakes, multiple fairways, lush landscapes and awesome sunsets. This Baena model is upgraded with a uniquely beautiful granite selection in the kitchen and powder room, custom paint, travertine floors and designer carpeting in the bedrooms. Double entry glass doors create the important first impression while custom glass doors at the dining room entrance provide for an optional office. Beyond the floor-to-ceiling glass doors of the great room lies your awesome entertainers yard with upgraded concrete decking and Infinity pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81460 Carboneras have any available units?
81460 Carboneras has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81460 Carboneras have?
Some of 81460 Carboneras's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81460 Carboneras currently offering any rent specials?
81460 Carboneras isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81460 Carboneras pet-friendly?
No, 81460 Carboneras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81460 Carboneras offer parking?
No, 81460 Carboneras does not offer parking.
Does 81460 Carboneras have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81460 Carboneras offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81460 Carboneras have a pool?
Yes, 81460 Carboneras has a pool.
Does 81460 Carboneras have accessible units?
No, 81460 Carboneras does not have accessible units.
Does 81460 Carboneras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81460 Carboneras has units with dishwashers.
Does 81460 Carboneras have units with air conditioning?
No, 81460 Carboneras does not have units with air conditioning.
