81460 Carboneras

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Stately and graceful upon its elevated cul de sac lot, this home commands one of the choicest views to in Andalusia Country Club. Panoramic 270 degree views to the south, west and east, mountains, multiple lakes, multiple fairways, lush landscapes and awesome sunsets. This Baena model is upgraded with a uniquely beautiful granite selection in the kitchen and powder room, custom paint, travertine floors and designer carpeting in the bedrooms. Double entry glass doors create the important first impression while custom glass doors at the dining room entrance provide for an optional office. Beyond the floor-to-ceiling glass doors of the great room lies your awesome entertainers yard with upgraded concrete decking and Infinity pool and spa.