81322 Rustic Canyon Drive

Available (January - March 2021 only) Experience living the resort life in the 55+ community of Trilogy La Quinta. Come enjoy this highly sought-after Turnkey Caspian floor plan nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains. It is bright and tastefully furnished. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and den with a roomy detached casita for a total of 3bedrooms 3 baths. There is tile flooring through-out the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms and den. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliances with double oven. The relaxing backyard offers a pool and spa with golf course and mountain views. The clubhouse has a fitness center with indoor running track, indoor lap pool, out-door pool/spa, tennis, and pickle ball courts plus the on-site 18-hole golf course. When you add the Luxurious Coral Spa, you are provided with world class amenities. Now isn't this where you want to spend your vacation!