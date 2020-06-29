All apartments in La Quinta
La Quinta, CA
81322 Rustic Canyon Drive
81322 Rustic Canyon Drive

81322 Rustic Canyon Dr · (909) 225-7631
Location

81322 Rustic Canyon Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2007 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available (January - March 2021 only) Experience living the resort life in the 55+ community of Trilogy La Quinta. Come enjoy this highly sought-after Turnkey Caspian floor plan nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains. It is bright and tastefully furnished. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and den with a roomy detached casita for a total of 3bedrooms 3 baths. There is tile flooring through-out the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms and den. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliances with double oven. The relaxing backyard offers a pool and spa with golf course and mountain views. The clubhouse has a fitness center with indoor running track, indoor lap pool, out-door pool/spa, tennis, and pickle ball courts plus the on-site 18-hole golf course. When you add the Luxurious Coral Spa, you are provided with world class amenities. Now isn't this where you want to spend your vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive have any available units?
81322 Rustic Canyon Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive have?
Some of 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81322 Rustic Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81322 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
