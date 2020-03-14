81165 Golf View Drive

Amenities

Jan - April 2021 This amazing 5 bedroom (3698 sq ft) home is an entertainers delight and comes fully furnished. Located on the 14th fairway of the famed Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. This home boasts an expansive open concept design with walls of glass that capture your stunning pool, mountain and golf course views from all angles.Once you grace the entry, your immediate reaction will be that wow factor' as you are greeted with the stunning views, gourmet kitchen and open living room. The comfort of this home abounds. Decorated in calming desert decor, it features 4 bedrooms in the main house with a 5th bedroom in the private and detached Casita. (2 king beds, 3 queen beds, 2 twin beds). This home sleeps 12 comfortably. Gourmet island kitchen,built in BBQ, sparkling pool and spa, fireplace, surround sound, TV's in every bedroom and main living room, game table, dining room and lots of pool toys. California at its best...Call us today!