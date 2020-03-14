All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:24 PM

81165 Golf View Drive

81165 Golf View Drive · (760) 668-0391
Location

81165 Golf View Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Jan - April 2021 This amazing 5 bedroom (3698 sq ft) home is an entertainers delight and comes fully furnished. Located on the 14th fairway of the famed Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. This home boasts an expansive open concept design with walls of glass that capture your stunning pool, mountain and golf course views from all angles.Once you grace the entry, your immediate reaction will be that wow factor' as you are greeted with the stunning views, gourmet kitchen and open living room. The comfort of this home abounds. Decorated in calming desert decor, it features 4 bedrooms in the main house with a 5th bedroom in the private and detached Casita. (2 king beds, 3 queen beds, 2 twin beds). This home sleeps 12 comfortably. Gourmet island kitchen,built in BBQ, sparkling pool and spa, fireplace, surround sound, TV's in every bedroom and main living room, game table, dining room and lots of pool toys. California at its best...Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81165 Golf View Drive have any available units?
81165 Golf View Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81165 Golf View Drive have?
Some of 81165 Golf View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81165 Golf View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81165 Golf View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81165 Golf View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81165 Golf View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81165 Golf View Drive offer parking?
No, 81165 Golf View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81165 Golf View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81165 Golf View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81165 Golf View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81165 Golf View Drive has a pool.
Does 81165 Golf View Drive have accessible units?
No, 81165 Golf View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81165 Golf View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81165 Golf View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81165 Golf View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81165 Golf View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
