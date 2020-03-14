80908 Calle Azul

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This refreshed Spanish style detached home has been updated with designer touches and located behind the gates of Puerta Azul. Adjacent to PGA West, this location is ideal with a private backyard featuring comfortable seating, gas fire pit and BBQ grill. The outdoor space also provides majestic west facing views of the Santa Rosa mountains and is a short walk to the community pools, spas and fitness center. The main floor master suite is furnished with a Cal King bed, while the upstairs second and third bedrooms are furnished with Queen beds. Contemporary ceiling fans in every bedroom ensure a good night's sleep. The kitchen has been updated with Quartz counter top, Stainless Steel sink and faucet, new fridge, gas cook top and microwave. Open concept living with inviting seating area, new 65” 4K Smart TV with HD TV service & secure hi-speed WiFi that covers entire home. There is plenty of additional parking nearby (the attached 1 car garage is not available to park). Puerta Azul is a resort style community with two community pools & spas, fitness center, sport courts, and a clubhouse with pin