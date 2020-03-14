All apartments in La Quinta
80908 Calle Azul

Location

80908 Calle Azul, La Quinta, CA 92253
Puerta Azul

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This refreshed Spanish style detached home has been updated with designer touches and located behind the gates of Puerta Azul. Adjacent to PGA West, this location is ideal with a private backyard featuring comfortable seating, gas fire pit and BBQ grill. The outdoor space also provides majestic west facing views of the Santa Rosa mountains and is a short walk to the community pools, spas and fitness center. The main floor master suite is furnished with a Cal King bed, while the upstairs second and third bedrooms are furnished with Queen beds. Contemporary ceiling fans in every bedroom ensure a good night's sleep. The kitchen has been updated with Quartz counter top, Stainless Steel sink and faucet, new fridge, gas cook top and microwave. Open concept living with inviting seating area, new 65” 4K Smart TV with HD TV service & secure hi-speed WiFi that covers entire home. There is plenty of additional parking nearby (the attached 1 car garage is not available to park). Puerta Azul is a resort style community with two community pools & spas, fitness center, sport courts, and a clubhouse with pin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80908 Calle Azul have any available units?
80908 Calle Azul has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80908 Calle Azul have?
Some of 80908 Calle Azul's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80908 Calle Azul currently offering any rent specials?
80908 Calle Azul isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80908 Calle Azul pet-friendly?
No, 80908 Calle Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80908 Calle Azul offer parking?
Yes, 80908 Calle Azul does offer parking.
Does 80908 Calle Azul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80908 Calle Azul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80908 Calle Azul have a pool?
Yes, 80908 Calle Azul has a pool.
Does 80908 Calle Azul have accessible units?
No, 80908 Calle Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 80908 Calle Azul have units with dishwashers?
No, 80908 Calle Azul does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80908 Calle Azul have units with air conditioning?
No, 80908 Calle Azul does not have units with air conditioning.
