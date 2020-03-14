All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated March 8 2020 at 12:51 AM

80565 Via Terracina

80565 Via Terrecina · (760) 779-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80565 Via Terrecina, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Incredible South Mountain Views. Enter thru private courtyard that leads to rotunda foyer w/entrance to great room, dining room and the bedroom wings. Two large master suites and a courtyard casita.There's a bonus retreat off the great Room that offer's relaxing views across the pool and golf course to the mountains. Soaring ceilings and 8 foot doors open to a gourmet Kitchen w/European-style cabinets, and slab Granite counters. Large Bath tub and separate shower in Master Bathroom. recirculating hot water, covered patio, Built-in BBQ. Large south facing pebble tech pool w/jacuzzi. World Class amenities include a Clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, day spa, lighted tennis courts and a Resort Style pool. This is available long term lease or short term. Call for pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80565 Via Terracina have any available units?
80565 Via Terracina has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80565 Via Terracina have?
Some of 80565 Via Terracina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80565 Via Terracina currently offering any rent specials?
80565 Via Terracina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80565 Via Terracina pet-friendly?
No, 80565 Via Terracina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80565 Via Terracina offer parking?
No, 80565 Via Terracina does not offer parking.
Does 80565 Via Terracina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80565 Via Terracina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80565 Via Terracina have a pool?
Yes, 80565 Via Terracina has a pool.
Does 80565 Via Terracina have accessible units?
No, 80565 Via Terracina does not have accessible units.
Does 80565 Via Terracina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80565 Via Terracina has units with dishwashers.
Does 80565 Via Terracina have units with air conditioning?
No, 80565 Via Terracina does not have units with air conditioning.
