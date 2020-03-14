80565 Via Terracina

Amenities

Incredible South Mountain Views. Enter thru private courtyard that leads to rotunda foyer w/entrance to great room, dining room and the bedroom wings. Two large master suites and a courtyard casita.There's a bonus retreat off the great Room that offer's relaxing views across the pool and golf course to the mountains. Soaring ceilings and 8 foot doors open to a gourmet Kitchen w/European-style cabinets, and slab Granite counters. Large Bath tub and separate shower in Master Bathroom. recirculating hot water, covered patio, Built-in BBQ. Large south facing pebble tech pool w/jacuzzi. World Class amenities include a Clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, day spa, lighted tennis courts and a Resort Style pool. This is available long term lease or short term. Call for pricing.