79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

GOING INTO MLS FOR SALE 5-17-20 AT ONLY $1,050,000 TKF. ALSO... FOR LEASE AT $8000 a month thru September 30, 2020. Nov 2020 thru April 2021 rate is $12,000 a month. Spectacular S/W Panoramic Santa Rosa Mtn Views, overlooking Multiple Fairways. Custom pool and elevated spa with waterfall. Beautiful stamped concrete flagstone patio with fabulous BBQ Cooking Area. Exquisite Designer Furnishings, Artwork and Accessories. One-of-a-Kind Custom Home...the Main House is the popular Encanto 1 'Great Room' Floorplan, plus the addition of an Encanto II Detached 2 Room Guest House with huge Side Yard Entrance to the Guest House, Pool and Patio. Inside amenities include gorgeous Noche Travertine Floors, Built-in Entertainment System and Cabinetry with Lighted Shelving. Custom Window Treatments & Remote Controlled Electronic Shades. Kitchen features slab granite counters & back splash, larger center island, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous Master Suite with Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub, Huge Shower, Massive Closet and Private Courtyard. 4 Ensuite Bdrms, Sitting Room w/Sofa Bed.