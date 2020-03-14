All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated May 17 2020 at 3:11 AM

79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive

79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive · (760) 408-0004
Location

79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
GOING INTO MLS FOR SALE 5-17-20 AT ONLY $1,050,000 TKF. ALSO... FOR LEASE AT $8000 a month thru September 30, 2020. Nov 2020 thru April 2021 rate is $12,000 a month. Spectacular S/W Panoramic Santa Rosa Mtn Views, overlooking Multiple Fairways. Custom pool and elevated spa with waterfall. Beautiful stamped concrete flagstone patio with fabulous BBQ Cooking Area. Exquisite Designer Furnishings, Artwork and Accessories. One-of-a-Kind Custom Home...the Main House is the popular Encanto 1 'Great Room' Floorplan, plus the addition of an Encanto II Detached 2 Room Guest House with huge Side Yard Entrance to the Guest House, Pool and Patio. Inside amenities include gorgeous Noche Travertine Floors, Built-in Entertainment System and Cabinetry with Lighted Shelving. Custom Window Treatments & Remote Controlled Electronic Shades. Kitchen features slab granite counters & back splash, larger center island, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous Master Suite with Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub, Huge Shower, Massive Closet and Private Courtyard. 4 Ensuite Bdrms, Sitting Room w/Sofa Bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive have any available units?
79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive have?
Some of 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive offer parking?
No, 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive has a pool.
Does 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive have accessible units?
No, 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 79953 Rancho La Quinta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
