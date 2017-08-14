79800 Via Sin Cuidado

Amenities

Welcome to Palmilla, this architectural award-winning community has beautiful lakes, waterfalls and amazing mountain views. This home comes turnkey furnished and is available April 1, 2020 for long term, 12 months at 4500 a month or short term with a 4 month minimum at 6500 a month. As you walk in the front courtyard you will find a detached casita to the right. To left you will find a door leading to one of the bedrooms that is attached to the main home. Once inside you will notice the open floor plan, stack stone fireplace and large sliding glass doors that open all the way giving you great indoor/outdoor living overlooking the pebble tec pool and spa. The home has 3 bedrooms all with their own un-suite, a den, chefs' kitchen and tile throughout. Pictures are from a previous listing. This home has updated lighting and more furnishings giving it a contemporary feel. Please check out the virtual tour.