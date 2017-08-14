All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:48 PM

79800 Via Sin Cuidado

79800 Via Sin Cuidado · (760) 898-1978
Location

79800 Via Sin Cuidado, La Quinta, CA 92253
Palmilla

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3251 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Palmilla, this architectural award-winning community has beautiful lakes, waterfalls and amazing mountain views. This home comes turnkey furnished and is available April 1, 2020 for long term, 12 months at 4500 a month or short term with a 4 month minimum at 6500 a month. As you walk in the front courtyard you will find a detached casita to the right. To left you will find a door leading to one of the bedrooms that is attached to the main home. Once inside you will notice the open floor plan, stack stone fireplace and large sliding glass doors that open all the way giving you great indoor/outdoor living overlooking the pebble tec pool and spa. The home has 3 bedrooms all with their own un-suite, a den, chefs' kitchen and tile throughout. Pictures are from a previous listing. This home has updated lighting and more furnishings giving it a contemporary feel. Please check out the virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79800 Via Sin Cuidado have any available units?
79800 Via Sin Cuidado has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79800 Via Sin Cuidado have?
Some of 79800 Via Sin Cuidado's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79800 Via Sin Cuidado currently offering any rent specials?
79800 Via Sin Cuidado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79800 Via Sin Cuidado pet-friendly?
No, 79800 Via Sin Cuidado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 79800 Via Sin Cuidado offer parking?
No, 79800 Via Sin Cuidado does not offer parking.
Does 79800 Via Sin Cuidado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79800 Via Sin Cuidado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79800 Via Sin Cuidado have a pool?
Yes, 79800 Via Sin Cuidado has a pool.
Does 79800 Via Sin Cuidado have accessible units?
No, 79800 Via Sin Cuidado does not have accessible units.
Does 79800 Via Sin Cuidado have units with dishwashers?
No, 79800 Via Sin Cuidado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79800 Via Sin Cuidado have units with air conditioning?
No, 79800 Via Sin Cuidado does not have units with air conditioning.
