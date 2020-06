Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Oct-April-$7,000 and May-Sept $5,500. Spacious FOUR bedroom FOUR bathroom home that is immaculate and beautifully decorated. The backyard is an oasis with an over-sized pool. Relaxing spa that cascades into the pool. Covered patio with ample furniture for that family BBQ. Large living room that includes a pool table for those fun Friday nights. This home offers ultimate relaxation. Come and enjoy!