79555 Mandarina

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

A cool lease pad! Updated and Modern luxury home with south facing views on the golf course! 2747 sq ft. of modern living includes: 3 bedroom, 3 bath-all en suite so everyone has privacy! The home sleeps 8 with all king size beds and a large Murphy bed in one of the rooms. Each bedroom also features walk in closets and luxury mattresses fitted with high quality bed sheets and towels The oversized kitchen and living area opens to the backyard with huge south facing views of the triple wide fairway and all panoramic mountain views. There is a separate large living room with adjacent dining room, fireplace and built in bar. The home also features a low dose salt water pool, spa with water fall. Further comforts include new outdoor BBQ with rotisserie and burner and all new outdoor furniture: dining table, loungers and cantilever umbrellas. Inside the home you will find a 72 screen smart TV in the living area with sonos sounder, subwoofer for a theatre like experience when watching the upgraded TV package.