Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:35 AM

79555 Mandarina

79555 Mandarina · (213) 926-6471
Location

79555 Mandarina, La Quinta, CA 92253
Citrus Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2747 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
A cool lease pad! Updated and Modern luxury home with south facing views on the golf course! 2747 sq ft. of modern living includes: 3 bedroom, 3 bath-all en suite so everyone has privacy! The home sleeps 8 with all king size beds and a large Murphy bed in one of the rooms. Each bedroom also features walk in closets and luxury mattresses fitted with high quality bed sheets and towels The oversized kitchen and living area opens to the backyard with huge south facing views of the triple wide fairway and all panoramic mountain views. There is a separate large living room with adjacent dining room, fireplace and built in bar. The home also features a low dose salt water pool, spa with water fall. Further comforts include new outdoor BBQ with rotisserie and burner and all new outdoor furniture: dining table, loungers and cantilever umbrellas. Inside the home you will find a 72 screen smart TV in the living area with sonos sounder, subwoofer for a theatre like experience when watching the upgraded TV package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79555 Mandarina have any available units?
79555 Mandarina has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79555 Mandarina have?
Some of 79555 Mandarina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79555 Mandarina currently offering any rent specials?
79555 Mandarina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79555 Mandarina pet-friendly?
No, 79555 Mandarina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 79555 Mandarina offer parking?
No, 79555 Mandarina does not offer parking.
Does 79555 Mandarina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79555 Mandarina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79555 Mandarina have a pool?
Yes, 79555 Mandarina has a pool.
Does 79555 Mandarina have accessible units?
No, 79555 Mandarina does not have accessible units.
Does 79555 Mandarina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79555 Mandarina has units with dishwashers.
Does 79555 Mandarina have units with air conditioning?
No, 79555 Mandarina does not have units with air conditioning.
