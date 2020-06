Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in The Citrus Country club. This home has been staged for lease. The home has been painted throughout, and has new carpet and new flooring. Has a Large family room with built in entertainment area and fireplace. There is a large kitchen with butlers pantry. Master suite has golf course views and fireplace. The third bedroom has built in office area. All bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The backyard has a lovely patio for outside living! Come experience living in The Citrus Country Club!