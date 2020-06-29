All apartments in La Quinta
78975 Via Trieste
78975 Via Trieste

Location

78975 Via Trieste, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 4 baths, $8950 · Avail. Oct 15

$8,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Available 10/15/20 Contemporary La Quinta Home away from Home - Property Id: 243147

Snow-birds, snow-birds, snow-birds! Cool and slickly appointed get-a-way nestled in the quiet & desirable Lake La Quinta HOA. A Gaurd-gated community within walking distance to anything and everything. Upscale Saloons, cool eateries and gastro-pubs, theaters, golf and art museums; and just minutes driving to quaint Old-Town La Quinta, Pro Tennis in Indian Wells, Pro golf at PGA West, high-end shopping and eats on El Paseo drive in Palm Desert, and the Coachella Valley concerts in Indio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243147
Property Id 243147

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78975 Via Trieste have any available units?
78975 Via Trieste has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78975 Via Trieste have?
Some of 78975 Via Trieste's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78975 Via Trieste currently offering any rent specials?
78975 Via Trieste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78975 Via Trieste pet-friendly?
No, 78975 Via Trieste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78975 Via Trieste offer parking?
No, 78975 Via Trieste does not offer parking.
Does 78975 Via Trieste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78975 Via Trieste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78975 Via Trieste have a pool?
No, 78975 Via Trieste does not have a pool.
Does 78975 Via Trieste have accessible units?
No, 78975 Via Trieste does not have accessible units.
Does 78975 Via Trieste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78975 Via Trieste has units with dishwashers.
Does 78975 Via Trieste have units with air conditioning?
No, 78975 Via Trieste does not have units with air conditioning.
