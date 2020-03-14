All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 78967 Breckenridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
78967 Breckenridge Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:19 AM

78967 Breckenridge Drive

78967 Breckenridge Drive · (760) 880-8089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

78967 Breckenridge Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Grand Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Any Lease Of This Lot Must Be For At Least Thirty (30) Consecutive Days. The Best Entertaining Home In A Guard Gated Community! 3 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms. 2 Master Suites, With Huge Walk In Closets & The Third Bedroom Is Being Used As A Den/Office With Sofa Bed. Open Bright And Airy Great Room With Many Windows And Fireplace. Open To The Chefs Kitchen & Formal Dining Area. Mountain Views From All Living Areas. Outside Is The Entertainers Dream With A Built-In BBQ Area With Fridge, Sink And Granite Counter Space. A Real Fireplace To Gather Around & Enjoy. Fabulous Spa & Most Gorgeous Pool With A Very Large Beach Entry. An Abundance Of Seating & Eating Areas Throughout The Stunningly Lighted Backyard. Close To Downtown Old Town La Quinta With All Their High End, Casual Dining,& Shopping For You To Enjoy. Take Advantage Of 1 Of 5 Golf Public Courses At A Discount. Enjoy The Summer Or Winter Season In This Home! Leased November 1,2019-May 31, 2020. June-October Rental Rate $3500.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78967 Breckenridge Drive have any available units?
78967 Breckenridge Drive has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78967 Breckenridge Drive have?
Some of 78967 Breckenridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78967 Breckenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78967 Breckenridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78967 Breckenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78967 Breckenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78967 Breckenridge Drive offer parking?
No, 78967 Breckenridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78967 Breckenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78967 Breckenridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78967 Breckenridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78967 Breckenridge Drive has a pool.
Does 78967 Breckenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 78967 Breckenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78967 Breckenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78967 Breckenridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78967 Breckenridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78967 Breckenridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78967 Breckenridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity