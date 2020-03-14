78967 Breckenridge Drive

Amenities
Any Lease Of This Lot Must Be For At Least Thirty (30) Consecutive Days. The Best Entertaining Home In A Guard Gated Community! 3 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms. 2 Master Suites, With Huge Walk In Closets & The Third Bedroom Is Being Used As A Den/Office With Sofa Bed. Open Bright And Airy Great Room With Many Windows And Fireplace. Open To The Chefs Kitchen & Formal Dining Area. Mountain Views From All Living Areas. Outside Is The Entertainers Dream With A Built-In BBQ Area With Fridge, Sink And Granite Counter Space. A Real Fireplace To Gather Around & Enjoy. Fabulous Spa & Most Gorgeous Pool With A Very Large Beach Entry. An Abundance Of Seating & Eating Areas Throughout The Stunningly Lighted Backyard. Close To Downtown Old Town La Quinta With All Their High End, Casual Dining,& Shopping For You To Enjoy. Take Advantage Of 1 Of 5 Golf Public Courses At A Discount. Enjoy The Summer Or Winter Season In This Home! Leased November 1,2019-May 31, 2020. June-October Rental Rate $3500.00.