Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Lovely Big pool/spa 3 Bdrm 2.5 Ba Home in 2462 SF -- fabulous open floor plan --Big, big back yard -wonderful mountain views. Ready to be shown by Appointment Only. Huge Very Private back yard Master Bedroom opens out to pool and has wonderful full built in H & H Master Walk in Closet --plus 2 generous guest bedrooms. Living Room, Dining Room + Family Room with welcoming Fireplace and Entertainers Kitchen has large Island with great separate breakfast area. Big side yard can store a Motor Home or RV's next to house for easy convenient travel getaways. Fantastic location in this beautiful small gated community. IW Tennis Garden walking distance. Just Minutes to all La Quinta shopping and restaurants. Great Golfing nearby. Minutes to all La Quinta schools. Showing visits By Appointment only with 24 hour notice. Covid-19 Precautions taken for your safety. Social Distancing observed. Bring Your Own Masks. Only 2 related visitors at a time in house. Appointments Only. Thank You for your Courtesy and Cooperation.. Please Bring proof of financial ability & your good current credit report with rental reference letter(s) for quickest approval.