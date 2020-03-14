78400 Via Caliente

Amenities
Vacation in this extraordinary pool home. Light, spacious & open living areas welcome you to this luxurious 5-bedroom 4-bath home, designed for relaxation, comfort, beauty and fun; conveniences are readily available throughout, including Internet access, a security system, dual A/C,ceiling fans;the living room or'Great Room' has a gas fireplace, 65' Smart HD TV with stereo surround-sound and CD/DVD entertainment center (including speakers to the back yard),formal dining room for 10 is adjacent to the spacious designer kitchen with casual dining for 6; Centrally located in the prestigious La Quinta del Oro community, this retreat is a walk to the Indian Wells Tennis Club, less than a 15-min drive to downtown LaQuinta & PGA West, 10 min to the famous El Paseo shopping district, The River, Golf, numerous fine restaurants, entertainment, movie theaters, parks and hiking. Visit & you'll never want to Leave. All our guests love it!