La Quinta, CA
78400 Via Caliente
Last updated November 30 2019 at 9:23 PM

78400 Via Caliente

78400 Via Caliente · (760) 831-7009
Location

78400 Via Caliente, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3045 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
Vacation in this extraordinary pool home. Light, spacious & open living areas welcome you to this luxurious 5-bedroom 4-bath home, designed for relaxation, comfort, beauty and fun; conveniences are readily available throughout, including Internet access, a security system, dual A/C,ceiling fans;the living room or'Great Room' has a gas fireplace, 65' Smart HD TV with stereo surround-sound and CD/DVD entertainment center (including speakers to the back yard),formal dining room for 10 is adjacent to the spacious designer kitchen with casual dining for 6; Centrally located in the prestigious La Quinta del Oro community, this retreat is a walk to the Indian Wells Tennis Club, less than a 15-min drive to downtown LaQuinta & PGA West, 10 min to the famous El Paseo shopping district, The River, Golf, numerous fine restaurants, entertainment, movie theaters, parks and hiking. Visit & you'll never want to Leave. All our guests love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78400 Via Caliente have any available units?
78400 Via Caliente has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78400 Via Caliente have?
Some of 78400 Via Caliente's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78400 Via Caliente currently offering any rent specials?
78400 Via Caliente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78400 Via Caliente pet-friendly?
No, 78400 Via Caliente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78400 Via Caliente offer parking?
No, 78400 Via Caliente does not offer parking.
Does 78400 Via Caliente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78400 Via Caliente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78400 Via Caliente have a pool?
Yes, 78400 Via Caliente has a pool.
Does 78400 Via Caliente have accessible units?
No, 78400 Via Caliente does not have accessible units.
Does 78400 Via Caliente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78400 Via Caliente has units with dishwashers.
Does 78400 Via Caliente have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78400 Via Caliente has units with air conditioning.
