78400 Via Caliente

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access media room tennis court

Vacation in this extraordinary pool home. Light, spacious & open living areas welcome you to this luxurious 5-bedroom 4-bath home, designed for relaxation, comfort, beauty and fun; conveniences are readily available throughout, including Internet access, a security system, dual A/C,ceiling fans;the living room or'Great Room' has a gas fireplace, 65' Smart HD TV with stereo surround-sound and CD/DVD entertainment center (including speakers to the back yard),formal dining room for 10 is adjacent to the spacious designer kitchen with casual dining for 6; Centrally located in the prestigious La Quinta del Oro community, this retreat is a walk to the Indian Wells Tennis Club, less than a 15-min drive to downtown LaQuinta & PGA West, 10 min to the famous El Paseo shopping district, The River, Golf, numerous fine restaurants, entertainment, movie theaters, parks and hiking. Visit & you'll never want to Leave. All our guests love it!