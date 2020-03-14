All apartments in La Quinta
78137 San Timoteo Street

78137 San Timoteo Street · (760) 989-0133
Location

78137 San Timoteo Street, La Quinta, CA 92253
La Quinta Golf Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 5526 sqft

Amenities

Minimum of 6 months lease or longer. Designed by famed modernism architect Laszlo Sandor this contemporary custom home is one of a kind! This home takes maximum advantage of the surrounding panoramic view of the golf course and mountains. A circular drive and glassed walled entry greet you. This is a visually stunning property - from the dramatic lighted ceilings, inside atrium, enormous living room with sculpted art wall, large fireplace hearth, walls of glass, breathtaking! Release your inner chef in this kitchen with stunning high gloss cabinetry, massive slab granite island, gas & electric cook top, 3 ovens, warming drawer, walk-in pantry, walk in wine closet and a large window that perfectly frames the mountains. A sunny breakfast room with built-ins adjoins the kitchen. The spacious media room closes off with enormous solid wood pocket doors. All bedrooms are en suite and the spacious master takes advantage of the incredible views and fairways. Newly remodeled salt water pool with fountain & adjoining bath house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78137 San Timoteo Street have any available units?
78137 San Timoteo Street has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78137 San Timoteo Street have?
Some of 78137 San Timoteo Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78137 San Timoteo Street currently offering any rent specials?
78137 San Timoteo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78137 San Timoteo Street pet-friendly?
No, 78137 San Timoteo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78137 San Timoteo Street offer parking?
No, 78137 San Timoteo Street does not offer parking.
Does 78137 San Timoteo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78137 San Timoteo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78137 San Timoteo Street have a pool?
Yes, 78137 San Timoteo Street has a pool.
Does 78137 San Timoteo Street have accessible units?
No, 78137 San Timoteo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78137 San Timoteo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78137 San Timoteo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78137 San Timoteo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 78137 San Timoteo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
