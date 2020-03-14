78137 San Timoteo Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool fireplace media room oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Minimum of 6 months lease or longer. Designed by famed modernism architect Laszlo Sandor this contemporary custom home is one of a kind! This home takes maximum advantage of the surrounding panoramic view of the golf course and mountains. A circular drive and glassed walled entry greet you. This is a visually stunning property - from the dramatic lighted ceilings, inside atrium, enormous living room with sculpted art wall, large fireplace hearth, walls of glass, breathtaking! Release your inner chef in this kitchen with stunning high gloss cabinetry, massive slab granite island, gas & electric cook top, 3 ovens, warming drawer, walk-in pantry, walk in wine closet and a large window that perfectly frames the mountains. A sunny breakfast room with built-ins adjoins the kitchen. The spacious media room closes off with enormous solid wood pocket doors. All bedrooms are en suite and the spacious master takes advantage of the incredible views and fairways. Newly remodeled salt water pool with fountain & adjoining bath house.