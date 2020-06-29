57730 Cantata Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony garage pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous Piazza Serena Home with an Amazing view of the Santa Rosa Mountains. This home has everything you need for your short term/Seasonal rental. Fully furnished and equipped for your Desert Stay! 3 bedrooms, 4 bath, Gourmet kitchen, Large Master Suite, Serene and private. Sparkling Pool and Spa with water fall and fiber optic lighting operated by hi-tech remote controls, bbq, large patio area, multiple hole putting green. 3 car garage. Open concept floor plan great for Entertaining. 9 minutes from Coachella Fest and Stagecoach events at Empire Polo Grounds.