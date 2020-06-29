All apartments in La Quinta
57730 Cantata Drive

57730 Cantata Drive · (760) 771-7550
Location

57730 Cantata Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3001 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Piazza Serena Home with an Amazing view of the Santa Rosa Mountains. This home has everything you need for your short term/Seasonal rental. Fully furnished and equipped for your Desert Stay! 3 bedrooms, 4 bath, Gourmet kitchen, Large Master Suite, Serene and private. Sparkling Pool and Spa with water fall and fiber optic lighting operated by hi-tech remote controls, bbq, large patio area, multiple hole putting green. 3 car garage. Open concept floor plan great for Entertaining. 9 minutes from Coachella Fest and Stagecoach events at Empire Polo Grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57730 Cantata Drive have any available units?
57730 Cantata Drive has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57730 Cantata Drive have?
Some of 57730 Cantata Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57730 Cantata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
57730 Cantata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57730 Cantata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 57730 Cantata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 57730 Cantata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 57730 Cantata Drive offers parking.
Does 57730 Cantata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57730 Cantata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57730 Cantata Drive have a pool?
Yes, 57730 Cantata Drive has a pool.
Does 57730 Cantata Drive have accessible units?
No, 57730 Cantata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 57730 Cantata Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 57730 Cantata Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57730 Cantata Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 57730 Cantata Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
