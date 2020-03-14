57085 Merion

Amenities

PGA WEST Condos - La Quinta. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: Queen, 3rd bedroom: Twins with 2,353 square feet of living space. This home has a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Each room is spacious and inviting. Perfect for the family, vacation or golf outing of your dreams. Dynamite unobstructed southwest views across the 16th fairway of the Nicklaus Private golf course at PGA West. The seldom used community pool & spa is located right next door. Quiet residential street with mature landscaping and low traffic. Non-smoking. No pets.