Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:32 AM

57085 Merion

57085 Merion · (760) 777-4880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57085 Merion, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,360

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
PGA WEST Condos - La Quinta. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: Queen, 3rd bedroom: Twins with 2,353 square feet of living space. This home has a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Each room is spacious and inviting. Perfect for the family, vacation or golf outing of your dreams. Dynamite unobstructed southwest views across the 16th fairway of the Nicklaus Private golf course at PGA West. The seldom used community pool & spa is located right next door. Quiet residential street with mature landscaping and low traffic. Non-smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57085 Merion have any available units?
57085 Merion has a unit available for $9,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57085 Merion have?
Some of 57085 Merion's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57085 Merion currently offering any rent specials?
57085 Merion isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57085 Merion pet-friendly?
No, 57085 Merion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 57085 Merion offer parking?
No, 57085 Merion does not offer parking.
Does 57085 Merion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57085 Merion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57085 Merion have a pool?
Yes, 57085 Merion has a pool.
Does 57085 Merion have accessible units?
No, 57085 Merion does not have accessible units.
Does 57085 Merion have units with dishwashers?
No, 57085 Merion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57085 Merion have units with air conditioning?
No, 57085 Merion does not have units with air conditioning.
