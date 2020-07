Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spectacular remodeled and highly upgraded 3BR/2BA lower condominium on Nicklaus Tournament hole number 5 at PGA West. Over 1500 sq.ft. with upgraded kitchen and double sliders to rear patio. Granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances. Ceramic flooring throughout and wood shutters. Designer paint and furnishings in today's colors. Three bedrooms with king bed, queen bed and twins. Available now and for the whole 2020 2021 season