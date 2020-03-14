55210 Tanglewood

Amenities

This delightful retreat is located on the 2nd Fairway of the Arnold Palmer Course at PGA West. It is a 3BD-3BA home with the largest floor plan of the Tournament Collection (2819 sq ft). The spacious interior includes a family room, dining room and living room with a wet bar. The large Master Suite w/King and TV has a side area with a Queen sleeper sofa for office-study! BD#2 has twin beds and TV. BD#3 is an additional guest hideaway w/Queen and TV,refrigerator, full bath and a private entrance. The outdoors can be enjoyed in the new private pool and spa or by the firepit. Take an evening swim to partake in the magical aura of the Santa Rosas lit up at night Watch the golf action on the Palmer-right from the patio! This home accomodates up to 8 guests. Reserved Feb 1 - March 31, 2020