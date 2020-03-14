All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 55210 Tanglewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
55210 Tanglewood
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:27 PM

55210 Tanglewood

55210 Tanglewood · (760) 564-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

55210 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
This delightful retreat is located on the 2nd Fairway of the Arnold Palmer Course at PGA West. It is a 3BD-3BA home with the largest floor plan of the Tournament Collection (2819 sq ft). The spacious interior includes a family room, dining room and living room with a wet bar. The large Master Suite w/King and TV has a side area with a Queen sleeper sofa for office-study! BD#2 has twin beds and TV. BD#3 is an additional guest hideaway w/Queen and TV,refrigerator, full bath and a private entrance. The outdoors can be enjoyed in the new private pool and spa or by the firepit. Take an evening swim to partake in the magical aura of the Santa Rosas lit up at night Watch the golf action on the Palmer-right from the patio! This home accomodates up to 8 guests. Reserved Feb 1 - March 31, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55210 Tanglewood have any available units?
55210 Tanglewood has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55210 Tanglewood have?
Some of 55210 Tanglewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55210 Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
55210 Tanglewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55210 Tanglewood pet-friendly?
No, 55210 Tanglewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 55210 Tanglewood offer parking?
No, 55210 Tanglewood does not offer parking.
Does 55210 Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55210 Tanglewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55210 Tanglewood have a pool?
Yes, 55210 Tanglewood has a pool.
Does 55210 Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, 55210 Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 55210 Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55210 Tanglewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 55210 Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 55210 Tanglewood does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55210 Tanglewood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity