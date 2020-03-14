All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

54955 Winged Foot

54955 Winged Foot · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54955 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
By Everyday Luxury Vacation Rentals, for a list of our other vacation rentals visit, www.everydaylux.net, Please text Shevy at 949.769.1599 with questions. If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.

Text Shevy at 760.989.9055 or 949.769.1599 for more information about this fantastic home!

West facing overlooking pro tee box on the 6th hole of Nicklaus Tournament Course. You’ll love this place because of the ambiance, the outdoors space, the neighborhood, the light, and the comfy beds. Perfect elevated location to overlooking the mountain, course, and for sunsets, yet no worries about getting hit by golf balls!

Take a walk to Ernie's with an array of fine wines, hand-crafted beers, and spirits.

This home is in one of the best locations in PGA West. Elevated, west facing overlooking the pro tee box in the Jack Nicklaus tournament course. In a location where you won’t get golf balls yet you can overlook the course, mountains, and beautiful sunset views.

2 car garage, golf cart garage, private pool, private spa and fire pit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54955 Winged Foot have any available units?
54955 Winged Foot has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54955 Winged Foot have?
Some of 54955 Winged Foot's amenities include garage, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54955 Winged Foot currently offering any rent specials?
54955 Winged Foot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54955 Winged Foot pet-friendly?
No, 54955 Winged Foot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54955 Winged Foot offer parking?
Yes, 54955 Winged Foot does offer parking.
Does 54955 Winged Foot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54955 Winged Foot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54955 Winged Foot have a pool?
Yes, 54955 Winged Foot has a pool.
Does 54955 Winged Foot have accessible units?
No, 54955 Winged Foot does not have accessible units.
Does 54955 Winged Foot have units with dishwashers?
No, 54955 Winged Foot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54955 Winged Foot have units with air conditioning?
No, 54955 Winged Foot does not have units with air conditioning.
