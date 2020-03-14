All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 54899 Winged Foot.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
54899 Winged Foot
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

54899 Winged Foot

54899 Winged Foot · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

54899 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
fire pit
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
By Everyday Luxury Vacation Rentals, for a list of our other vacation rentals visit, www.everydaylux.net, Please text Shevy at 949.769.1599 with questions. If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.

This dream vacation home is available for weekends, weekly, or monthly.

Take a walk to Ernie's bar and grill
Array of fine wines, hand-crafted beers, and spirits and watch the game indoors or cozy up by the fire pit.

Or to Wallaby's- Take in panoramic desert vistas and soak up the spirit of Australia in the Greg Norman Clubhouse at PGA WEST.

The ultimate La Quinta PGA west vacation home. This private pool home is right on the course and faces west overlooking pristine San Jacinto Mountain range for unbelievable sunset views. Featuring your own water slide, pool, and spa adjacent to the 6th tee box at the Jack Nicklaus course. Featuring a built in BBQ, and game room including Golden Tee, 40 game arcade, shuffle board, air hockey, and a large couch with flat screen TV. Remodeled and upgraded this home features 3 bedrooms that all contain en suite baths. The master bedrooms has a king sized bed, a large oversized tub, and walk in shower and doors that lead directly to the pool and spa. The third bedroom includes two bunk beds with large full sized beds on the bottom, and twin beds on the top, this room can comfortably sleep 4-6 children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54899 Winged Foot have any available units?
54899 Winged Foot has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54899 Winged Foot have?
Some of 54899 Winged Foot's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and shuffle board. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54899 Winged Foot currently offering any rent specials?
54899 Winged Foot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54899 Winged Foot pet-friendly?
No, 54899 Winged Foot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54899 Winged Foot offer parking?
No, 54899 Winged Foot does not offer parking.
Does 54899 Winged Foot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54899 Winged Foot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54899 Winged Foot have a pool?
Yes, 54899 Winged Foot has a pool.
Does 54899 Winged Foot have accessible units?
No, 54899 Winged Foot does not have accessible units.
Does 54899 Winged Foot have units with dishwashers?
No, 54899 Winged Foot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54899 Winged Foot have units with air conditioning?
No, 54899 Winged Foot does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 54899 Winged Foot?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity