54899 Winged Foot

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub

This dream vacation home is available for weekends, weekly, or monthly.



Take a walk to Ernie's bar and grill

Array of fine wines, hand-crafted beers, and spirits and watch the game indoors or cozy up by the fire pit.



Or to Wallaby's- Take in panoramic desert vistas and soak up the spirit of Australia in the Greg Norman Clubhouse at PGA WEST.



The ultimate La Quinta PGA west vacation home. This private pool home is right on the course and faces west overlooking pristine San Jacinto Mountain range for unbelievable sunset views. Featuring your own water slide, pool, and spa adjacent to the 6th tee box at the Jack Nicklaus course. Featuring a built in BBQ, and game room including Golden Tee, 40 game arcade, shuffle board, air hockey, and a large couch with flat screen TV. Remodeled and upgraded this home features 3 bedrooms that all contain en suite baths. The master bedrooms has a king sized bed, a large oversized tub, and walk in shower and doors that lead directly to the pool and spa. The third bedroom includes two bunk beds with large full sized beds on the bottom, and twin beds on the top, this room can comfortably sleep 4-6 children.