Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Available Monthly from May 1, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020 - Furnished. Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo on the famed PGA Palmer course at PGA West. Across street from large pool and spa. Beautiful mountain views. Immaculate, light and bright. Master features king bed, 2nd bedroom also features king bed, 3rd bedroom has twins. Wonderful vacation rental, updated decor and completely stocked with all the goodies you will need to make the perfect gourmet meal.