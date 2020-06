Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool

$6,000 during October - May and $4,000 during June - September. This home defines the Wow Factor!! Are you are looking for a real Hacienda with Million Dollar views? Situated high up in the cove sits this magnificent home with 3 bedrooms and three baths. One bedroom and bath is a Casita with a separate entrance. All new high end appliances. The salt water pool has a brand new pebble tech and new coping all around. Two fireplaces enhance the warmth and beauty of the home. Come and enjoy the ultimate relaxation!