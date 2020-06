Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this spacious UNFURNISHED custom 4 bd/4ba executive POOL home containing 3756 SF of living area and situated on a 10,000 SF + lot directly on the private Palmer Golf Course at legendary PGA West. There is also the option of renting just the main home of 3 bd/3 ba, say 3200 SF and leaving a 1-room ensuite casita. Minimum 6-month lease. Also Available FOR SALE at $839,000, LEASE OPTION considered.