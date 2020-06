Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful and pristine condo with two bedrooms and two baths. Lovely mex.can paver floors in living area and stunning wood floors in bedrooms. Dramatic view of the Arnold Palmer golf course and mountains. Turnkey furnished. Steps away from the pool and spa. Two car garage. Just a charming vacation home!Available for a seasonal Lease starting February 1, 2021