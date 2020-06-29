53265 Avenida Obregon

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Beautiful La Quinta Cove Home for Rent! This property is on a cornet lot features well-maintained landscaping. This is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,537 sq. ft of living space. Property includes; washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave. This is a great spacious home featuring fireplace, walk-in shower, carpet and tile flooring.Trash included and pets are ok upon approval. Located close to charming old town La Quinta. Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking path and La Quinta Library. Come and enjoy everything La Quinta has to offer including coffee shops and restaurants! Home comes without the furniture.