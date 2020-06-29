53265 Avenida Obregon

Amenities
Beautiful La Quinta Cove Home for Rent! This property is on a cornet lot features well-maintained landscaping. This is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,537 sq. ft of living space. Property includes; washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave. This is a great spacious home featuring fireplace, walk-in shower, carpet and tile flooring.Trash included and pets are ok upon approval. Located close to charming old town La Quinta. Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking path and La Quinta Library. Come and enjoy everything La Quinta has to offer including coffee shops and restaurants! Home comes without the furniture.