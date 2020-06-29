All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

53265 Avenida Obregon

53265 Avenida Obregon · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53265 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Beautiful La Quinta Cove Home for Rent! This property is on a cornet lot features well-maintained landscaping. This is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,537 sq. ft of living space. Property includes; washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave. This is a great spacious home featuring fireplace, walk-in shower, carpet and tile flooring.Trash included and pets are ok upon approval. Located close to charming old town La Quinta. Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking path and La Quinta Library. Come and enjoy everything La Quinta has to offer including coffee shops and restaurants! Home comes without the furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53265 Avenida Obregon have any available units?
53265 Avenida Obregon has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53265 Avenida Obregon have?
Some of 53265 Avenida Obregon's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53265 Avenida Obregon currently offering any rent specials?
53265 Avenida Obregon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53265 Avenida Obregon pet-friendly?
Yes, 53265 Avenida Obregon is pet friendly.
Does 53265 Avenida Obregon offer parking?
No, 53265 Avenida Obregon does not offer parking.
Does 53265 Avenida Obregon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53265 Avenida Obregon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53265 Avenida Obregon have a pool?
No, 53265 Avenida Obregon does not have a pool.
Does 53265 Avenida Obregon have accessible units?
No, 53265 Avenida Obregon does not have accessible units.
Does 53265 Avenida Obregon have units with dishwashers?
No, 53265 Avenida Obregon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53265 Avenida Obregon have units with air conditioning?
No, 53265 Avenida Obregon does not have units with air conditioning.
