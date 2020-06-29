All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 52130 Rosewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
52130 Rosewood Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 AM

52130 Rosewood Lane

52130 Rosewood Lane · (760) 601-5151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

52130 Rosewood Lane, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing Value!! Highly upgraded 3 BR home in Codorniz, across the street from Silver Rock resort. Quiet, interior location with southern mountain views. Enter enclosed courtyard, perfect for morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Living area with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen and dining area. Granite slab counters, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinetry and pantry. Main floor Bedroom and 3/4 Bath. Upstairs, dual Master Suites separated by loft area, perfect for office area, reading nook. Travertine flooring, plantation shutters, all Bathrooms are upgraded. Interior laundry room off kitchen and double car garage. Community amenities include pool, spa, fitness area, tennis. Common outoor lounge area with fireplace, picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52130 Rosewood Lane have any available units?
52130 Rosewood Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52130 Rosewood Lane have?
Some of 52130 Rosewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52130 Rosewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
52130 Rosewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52130 Rosewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 52130 Rosewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 52130 Rosewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 52130 Rosewood Lane offers parking.
Does 52130 Rosewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52130 Rosewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52130 Rosewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 52130 Rosewood Lane has a pool.
Does 52130 Rosewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 52130 Rosewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 52130 Rosewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52130 Rosewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 52130 Rosewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 52130 Rosewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 52130 Rosewood Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta Apartments with ParkingLa Quinta Apartments with Washer-Dryers
La Quinta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CAValle Vista, CAIndio, CA
Thousand Palms, CADesert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CAYucaipa, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity