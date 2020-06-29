52130 Rosewood Lane

Amenities

Amazing Value!! Highly upgraded 3 BR home in Codorniz, across the street from Silver Rock resort. Quiet, interior location with southern mountain views. Enter enclosed courtyard, perfect for morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Living area with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen and dining area. Granite slab counters, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinetry and pantry. Main floor Bedroom and 3/4 Bath. Upstairs, dual Master Suites separated by loft area, perfect for office area, reading nook. Travertine flooring, plantation shutters, all Bathrooms are upgraded. Interior laundry room off kitchen and double car garage. Community amenities include pool, spa, fitness area, tennis. Common outoor lounge area with fireplace, picnic area.