49990 Avenida Vista Bonita

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub tennis court

FURNISHED and available for Long-term Lease at $2,650mo. This spacious home is within WALKING DISTANCE to the world-renowned LA QUINTA RESORT & SPA for convenient shopping, dining, golf and the ultimate escape for relaxation and renewal. Offering a desirable CORNER LOCATION on the GREENBELT, this home is just steps away from several swimming pools, tennis and the Dunes & Mountain courses of the famed LQ Resort. The interior boasts soaring ceilings, a stately fireplace, elegant wet bar and both formal and casual dining areas. The home is light and bright with preferred morning sun on the rear covered patio and is sheltered from the afternoon sun. The main house includes 2 spacious Master Suites plus a central atrium with beautiful water feature. The GUEST CASITA is located just off the courtyard and provides privacy for guests or extended family. You will be impressed with the designer appointments.