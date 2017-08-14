All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
49990 Avenida Vista Bonita
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:48 AM

49990 Avenida Vista Bonita

49990 Avenida Vista Bonita · (760) 969-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

49990 Avenida Vista Bonita, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
tennis court
FURNISHED and available for Long-term Lease at $2,650mo. This spacious home is within WALKING DISTANCE to the world-renowned LA QUINTA RESORT & SPA for convenient shopping, dining, golf and the ultimate escape for relaxation and renewal. Offering a desirable CORNER LOCATION on the GREENBELT, this home is just steps away from several swimming pools, tennis and the Dunes & Mountain courses of the famed LQ Resort. The interior boasts soaring ceilings, a stately fireplace, elegant wet bar and both formal and casual dining areas. The home is light and bright with preferred morning sun on the rear covered patio and is sheltered from the afternoon sun. The main house includes 2 spacious Master Suites plus a central atrium with beautiful water feature. The GUEST CASITA is located just off the courtyard and provides privacy for guests or extended family. You will be impressed with the designer appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita have any available units?
49990 Avenida Vista Bonita has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita have?
Some of 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
49990 Avenida Vista Bonita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita pet-friendly?
No, 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita offer parking?
No, 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita does not offer parking.
Does 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita have a pool?
Yes, 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita has a pool.
Does 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita have accessible units?
No, 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita has units with dishwashers.
Does 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita have units with air conditioning?
No, 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 49990 Avenida Vista Bonita?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity