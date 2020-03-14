49941 Calle Estrella

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful world famous La Quinta Resort! Private cul-de-sac, end unit location with SOUTH patio Santa Rosa Mountain views. This remodeled and authentic Spanish style home has three bedrooms and two baths. The spacious King master suite has ensuite bathroom with two Spanish tile vanities and walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom also has a comfortable King bed. Bedroom three has two twin beds. Flat screen TV's and internet wireless throughout compliment the amenities of this home. Enjoy dinner on your patio with BBQ and greenbelt/mountain views. This family friendly home offers croquet, badminton and bocce ball set-ups for the spacious grass area. There are bikes and pool toys/floats. Community amentities include nearby luxurious pools, community tennis courts, golf, and your steps away down the rose walking path to the Resort's trendy shops, tranquil Spa, and amazing restaurants. You'll want to return to this desert gem!