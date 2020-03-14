All apartments in La Quinta
49941 Calle Estrella

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49941 Calle Estrella, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful world famous La Quinta Resort! Private cul-de-sac, end unit location with SOUTH patio Santa Rosa Mountain views. This remodeled and authentic Spanish style home has three bedrooms and two baths. The spacious King master suite has ensuite bathroom with two Spanish tile vanities and walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom also has a comfortable King bed. Bedroom three has two twin beds. Flat screen TV's and internet wireless throughout compliment the amenities of this home. Enjoy dinner on your patio with BBQ and greenbelt/mountain views. This family friendly home offers croquet, badminton and bocce ball set-ups for the spacious grass area. There are bikes and pool toys/floats. Community amentities include nearby luxurious pools, community tennis courts, golf, and your steps away down the rose walking path to the Resort's trendy shops, tranquil Spa, and amazing restaurants. You'll want to return to this desert gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49941 Calle Estrella have any available units?
49941 Calle Estrella has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49941 Calle Estrella have?
Some of 49941 Calle Estrella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49941 Calle Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
49941 Calle Estrella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49941 Calle Estrella pet-friendly?
No, 49941 Calle Estrella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 49941 Calle Estrella offer parking?
No, 49941 Calle Estrella does not offer parking.
Does 49941 Calle Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49941 Calle Estrella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49941 Calle Estrella have a pool?
Yes, 49941 Calle Estrella has a pool.
Does 49941 Calle Estrella have accessible units?
No, 49941 Calle Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 49941 Calle Estrella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49941 Calle Estrella has units with dishwashers.
Does 49941 Calle Estrella have units with air conditioning?
No, 49941 Calle Estrella does not have units with air conditioning.
