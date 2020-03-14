All apartments in La Quinta
49800 Coachella Drive

49800 Coachella Drive · (760) 409-8687
Location

49800 Coachella Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
La Quinta Golf Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous home for rent in La Quinta behind the gates of La Quinta Country Club, with tons of upgrades, extremely clean and this home is in move in condition. Sitting on a sough after golf course view off the 17 fairway and beautiful mountain views this property has it all! Massive vaulted wood beam ceilings in the living room and all bedrooms. The kitchen is highly upgraded with cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large open floor plan boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large upgraded master bathroom, tons of storage areas throughout the home and in the bedrooms, large and private courtyard, 2 car garage with garage golf cart parking. Pool is located steps away from the backyard, large covered patio with sliding doors that lead outside from the great room and master bedroom. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the property and the community is very well taken care. This community is quiet and has great amenities, including tennis and located is fantastic area very close to Old Town La Quinta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49800 Coachella Drive have any available units?
49800 Coachella Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49800 Coachella Drive have?
Some of 49800 Coachella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49800 Coachella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49800 Coachella Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49800 Coachella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49800 Coachella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 49800 Coachella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 49800 Coachella Drive does offer parking.
Does 49800 Coachella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49800 Coachella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49800 Coachella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49800 Coachella Drive has a pool.
Does 49800 Coachella Drive have accessible units?
No, 49800 Coachella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49800 Coachella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 49800 Coachella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49800 Coachella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 49800 Coachella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
