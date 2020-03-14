49800 Coachella Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous home for rent in La Quinta behind the gates of La Quinta Country Club, with tons of upgrades, extremely clean and this home is in move in condition. Sitting on a sough after golf course view off the 17 fairway and beautiful mountain views this property has it all! Massive vaulted wood beam ceilings in the living room and all bedrooms. The kitchen is highly upgraded with cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large open floor plan boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large upgraded master bathroom, tons of storage areas throughout the home and in the bedrooms, large and private courtyard, 2 car garage with garage golf cart parking. Pool is located steps away from the backyard, large covered patio with sliding doors that lead outside from the great room and master bedroom. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the property and the community is very well taken care. This community is quiet and has great amenities, including tennis and located is fantastic area very close to Old Town La Quinta.