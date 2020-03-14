All apartments in La Quinta
49560 Mission Drive West Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:20 AM

49560 Mission Drive West Drive

49560 Mission Drive West · (760) 408-0004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49560 Mission Drive West, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
The Ultimate Home for Outdoor and Indoor Entertaining. Designer Finishes and Upgrades Galore. This gorgeous Encanto 1 overlooks the 13th Green, Fairway, Lake & Waterfall. The Tropical Backyard is Spectacular with Lagoon Style Pool, Firepit, and wonderful BBQ/Bar. Inside, like a new model home. Fabulous Great Room has beautiful custom built-in bar w/wine refrig. Built-in Home Entertainment Center has large screen TV/DVD/CD/VCR, Surround Sound inside and outside. Wireless high-speed internet. The Fabulous Chef's Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, casual dining bar, and the ultimate in upscale designer dishes, glasses, and serving pieces. Sumptuous Master Suite w/huge Master Bathroom, Large Soaking Tub, Shower-for-Two, Massive Walk-in Closet. Gorgeous Ensuite Guest Room w/King Bed or 2 twins, Den w/custom King Murphy Bed and Private Bath, plus Bonus Room w/Queen Murphy Bed. 4 Private Sleeping Rooms, 3-1/2 Baths. 2 Car Garage, plus Golf Cart Garage LONG TERM OR 3 MONTH MINIMUM SEASONAL LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49560 Mission Drive West Drive have any available units?
49560 Mission Drive West Drive has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49560 Mission Drive West Drive have?
Some of 49560 Mission Drive West Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49560 Mission Drive West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49560 Mission Drive West Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49560 Mission Drive West Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49560 Mission Drive West Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 49560 Mission Drive West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 49560 Mission Drive West Drive does offer parking.
Does 49560 Mission Drive West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49560 Mission Drive West Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49560 Mission Drive West Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49560 Mission Drive West Drive has a pool.
Does 49560 Mission Drive West Drive have accessible units?
No, 49560 Mission Drive West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49560 Mission Drive West Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49560 Mission Drive West Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 49560 Mission Drive West Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 49560 Mission Drive West Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
