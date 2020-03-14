49560 Mission Drive West Drive

Amenities
The Ultimate Home for Outdoor and Indoor Entertaining. Designer Finishes and Upgrades Galore. This gorgeous Encanto 1 overlooks the 13th Green, Fairway, Lake & Waterfall. The Tropical Backyard is Spectacular with Lagoon Style Pool, Firepit, and wonderful BBQ/Bar. Inside, like a new model home. Fabulous Great Room has beautiful custom built-in bar w/wine refrig. Built-in Home Entertainment Center has large screen TV/DVD/CD/VCR, Surround Sound inside and outside. Wireless high-speed internet. The Fabulous Chef's Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, casual dining bar, and the ultimate in upscale designer dishes, glasses, and serving pieces. Sumptuous Master Suite w/huge Master Bathroom, Large Soaking Tub, Shower-for-Two, Massive Walk-in Closet. Gorgeous Ensuite Guest Room w/King Bed or 2 twins, Den w/custom King Murphy Bed and Private Bath, plus Bonus Room w/Queen Murphy Bed. 4 Private Sleeping Rooms, 3-1/2 Baths. 2 Car Garage, plus Golf Cart Garage LONG TERM OR 3 MONTH MINIMUM SEASONAL LEASE.