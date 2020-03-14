49560 Mission Drive West Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

The Ultimate Home for Outdoor and Indoor Entertaining. Designer Finishes and Upgrades Galore. This gorgeous Encanto 1 overlooks the 13th Green, Fairway, Lake & Waterfall. The Tropical Backyard is Spectacular with Lagoon Style Pool, Firepit, and wonderful BBQ/Bar. Inside, like a new model home. Fabulous Great Room has beautiful custom built-in bar w/wine refrig. Built-in Home Entertainment Center has large screen TV/DVD/CD/VCR, Surround Sound inside and outside. Wireless high-speed internet. The Fabulous Chef's Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, casual dining bar, and the ultimate in upscale designer dishes, glasses, and serving pieces. Sumptuous Master Suite w/huge Master Bathroom, Large Soaking Tub, Shower-for-Two, Massive Walk-in Closet. Gorgeous Ensuite Guest Room w/King Bed or 2 twins, Den w/custom King Murphy Bed and Private Bath, plus Bonus Room w/Queen Murphy Bed. 4 Private Sleeping Rooms, 3-1/2 Baths. 2 Car Garage, plus Golf Cart Garage LONG TERM OR 3 MONTH MINIMUM SEASONAL LEASE.