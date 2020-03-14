48612 Paseo Tarazo

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court sauna furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in the guard gated lake community of Laguna de la Paz. Tastefully furnished for your seasonal stay. Both the living room and master bedroom open to the large private patio with mountain views. One of the heated community pools and spas is just steps away. There is a eating area in the kitchen as well as a formal dining room. There are 15 pools,16 spas, 5 tennis courts, work-out room, his and hers changing room with saunas along with a 7 acre lake with an electric boat and 2 paddle boats. Great location close to all that the desert has to offer. Golf, tennis, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.Only one parking space in garage.