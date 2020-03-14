All apartments in La Quinta
48612 Paseo Tarazo

48612 Paseo Tarazo · (760) 399-0330
Location

48612 Paseo Tarazo, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in the guard gated lake community of Laguna de la Paz. Tastefully furnished for your seasonal stay. Both the living room and master bedroom open to the large private patio with mountain views. One of the heated community pools and spas is just steps away. There is a eating area in the kitchen as well as a formal dining room. There are 15 pools,16 spas, 5 tennis courts, work-out room, his and hers changing room with saunas along with a 7 acre lake with an electric boat and 2 paddle boats. Great location close to all that the desert has to offer. Golf, tennis, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.Only one parking space in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48612 Paseo Tarazo have any available units?
48612 Paseo Tarazo has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48612 Paseo Tarazo have?
Some of 48612 Paseo Tarazo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48612 Paseo Tarazo currently offering any rent specials?
48612 Paseo Tarazo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48612 Paseo Tarazo pet-friendly?
No, 48612 Paseo Tarazo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 48612 Paseo Tarazo offer parking?
Yes, 48612 Paseo Tarazo does offer parking.
Does 48612 Paseo Tarazo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48612 Paseo Tarazo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48612 Paseo Tarazo have a pool?
Yes, 48612 Paseo Tarazo has a pool.
Does 48612 Paseo Tarazo have accessible units?
No, 48612 Paseo Tarazo does not have accessible units.
Does 48612 Paseo Tarazo have units with dishwashers?
No, 48612 Paseo Tarazo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48612 Paseo Tarazo have units with air conditioning?
No, 48612 Paseo Tarazo does not have units with air conditioning.
