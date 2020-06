Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

The home has beautiful view of the mountains and the resort. The kitchen has been totally redone and is a gourmet chef's dream, including a Wolf range. The kitchen great room and dining room all take in the view. New electric shades have been installed in the main living areas. The great room has also been remodeled with a built in smart TV. Access from the great room to the patio, which includes a sitting area and a dining area. New flooring in all the bedrooms. Large Master Suite with its own patio. The whole house is tastefully furnished and move in ready. New front loading washer and dryer. You are literally a one minute walk to the Cantina and pool. RLQ allows tenants to dine at the Cantina and Main Clubhouse. Enjoy watching tennis from you patio or the Cantina. This is a must see for anyone that is interested in RLQ. Home has a 2 car attached garage. Property is Available April - Oct 15, 2020.