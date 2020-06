Amenities

In North La Quinta, this beautiful three beds and two bathes home is within walking distance to all three exceptional schools. It is well maintained, and with formal dining room, leaded glass front entry door, tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, updated kitchen, bathrooms are the feathers of this great home. Also IID for lower electric. Close to excellent restaurants, shopping and movie theater. Nice pool yard for your outdoor relaxing.