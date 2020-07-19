All apartments in La Mesa
8915 McKinley Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8915 McKinley Ct

8915 Mckinley Court · No Longer Available
Location

8915 Mckinley Court, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Spacious and Luxurious New 5 bedroom Home in the Hills of La Mesa - Immaculate "Model" Home 300K in upgrades! Indoor/Outdoor Living at it's Finest w/Dual Bi-Fold Accordion Doors (Living Rm and Master BdRm) that lead to tiled covered Patios, custom BBQ, grass area; Kitchen has high end appliances, extra large center island in the kitchen and is open to the family room. Additional features: Home entertainment audio system, crown molding, recessed lighting, Bonus/Craft Rm, Bdrm/Bath on MAIN LEVEL. 2-Car Finished Garage, and yes, SOLAR! *Some Furniture available.
You will love this home, it's easy living, stylish, wide open, and on a cul de sac...
Available January 1, 2019.
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE4544582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8915 McKinley Ct have any available units?
8915 McKinley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8915 McKinley Ct have?
Some of 8915 McKinley Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8915 McKinley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8915 McKinley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 McKinley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8915 McKinley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8915 McKinley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8915 McKinley Ct offers parking.
Does 8915 McKinley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8915 McKinley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 McKinley Ct have a pool?
No, 8915 McKinley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8915 McKinley Ct have accessible units?
No, 8915 McKinley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 McKinley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8915 McKinley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
