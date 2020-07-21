Amenities
Lake Murray 2Br 2-1/2 Ba, Codo Available Now! - Live in a Premier neighborhood that is ranked in the top 20 of all neighborhoods in San Diego.
This is a Spacious Town-home (2 stories) with 1248 square feet of living space, 2 good size Master bedrooms have their own full bath upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. The carport is just out your back door from your own laundry room & inside storage space.
Just a 1 minute to Sunset Park, Baseball Field and Basketball Court, Mission Trails Regional Park & Lake Murray Recreational Area, a beautiful place to walk, jog, ride bikes and fish or just watch the Sunsets. Shopping, Restaurants and a Starbucks are very very close as well.
Super close to SDSU The Home of THE AZTECS! You can walk, bike or drive to your class. Maybe about 5 minutes to drive.
Amenities
* New Laminate Wood floors
* Carpeting upstairs in the Bedrooms
* Electric Range
* Dishwasher
* 2 Master bedrooms with En-suite
* Air-Conditioning
* Washer & Drier hook ups in Unit!
* Carport for 1 car + 1 other space, steps from back door
* Pool
* Water & Trash paid
* Pets Maybe! might consider small pet, under 15lbs.
Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No Evictions ~ No Exceptions
Please drive by 5580 Lake Park Way #17 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!
(RLNE5498504)