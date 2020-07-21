Amenities

Lake Murray 2Br 2-1/2 Ba, Codo Available Now! - Live in a Premier neighborhood that is ranked in the top 20 of all neighborhoods in San Diego.

This is a Spacious Town-home (2 stories) with 1248 square feet of living space, 2 good size Master bedrooms have their own full bath upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. The carport is just out your back door from your own laundry room & inside storage space.

Just a 1 minute to Sunset Park, Baseball Field and Basketball Court, Mission Trails Regional Park & Lake Murray Recreational Area, a beautiful place to walk, jog, ride bikes and fish or just watch the Sunsets. Shopping, Restaurants and a Starbucks are very very close as well.

Super close to SDSU The Home of THE AZTECS! You can walk, bike or drive to your class. Maybe about 5 minutes to drive.



* New Laminate Wood floors

* Carpeting upstairs in the Bedrooms

* Electric Range

* Dishwasher

* 2 Master bedrooms with En-suite

* Air-Conditioning

* Washer & Drier hook ups in Unit!

* Carport for 1 car + 1 other space, steps from back door

* Pool

* Water & Trash paid

* Pets Maybe! might consider small pet, under 15lbs.



Rental Requirements:

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No Evictions ~ No Exceptions



Please drive by 5580 Lake Park Way #17 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



