Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5356 Swarthmore St
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

5356 Swarthmore St

5356 Swarthmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

5356 Swarthmore Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
5356 Swarthmore St Available 06/10/19 FOR RENT - Attractive Single Level Home In La Mesa, Less than 2 Miles To Lake Murray - 3Br/2Ba 1200 Sf Attractive Single Level Home In La Mesa, Less Than 2 Miles To Lake Murray. Conveniently Close To Shopping, Parks And Schools. Artificial Lawn With Drought Tolerant Landscape. Offers A Spacious Living Room, Very Private Relaxing Backyard, Canyon Views From Deck Area, Covered Patio Above Ground Spa/Jacuzzi, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Gas Stove Range, Stainless Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Features: Ceiling Fans In Every Room, Cozy Fireplace In Living Room. Home Has Solar Panels For Reduced Utility Costs. Central A/C & Heat, Washer/Dryer In The 2 Car Garage. Drive Way Parking, Gardener Included. Prefer No Pets. *Renters Insurance Required.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4011677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5356 Swarthmore St have any available units?
5356 Swarthmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5356 Swarthmore St have?
Some of 5356 Swarthmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5356 Swarthmore St currently offering any rent specials?
5356 Swarthmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 Swarthmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5356 Swarthmore St is pet friendly.
Does 5356 Swarthmore St offer parking?
Yes, 5356 Swarthmore St offers parking.
Does 5356 Swarthmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5356 Swarthmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 Swarthmore St have a pool?
No, 5356 Swarthmore St does not have a pool.
Does 5356 Swarthmore St have accessible units?
No, 5356 Swarthmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 Swarthmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5356 Swarthmore St has units with dishwashers.
