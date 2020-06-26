Amenities

5356 Swarthmore St Available 06/10/19 FOR RENT - Attractive Single Level Home In La Mesa, Less than 2 Miles To Lake Murray - 3Br/2Ba 1200 Sf Attractive Single Level Home In La Mesa, Less Than 2 Miles To Lake Murray. Conveniently Close To Shopping, Parks And Schools. Artificial Lawn With Drought Tolerant Landscape. Offers A Spacious Living Room, Very Private Relaxing Backyard, Canyon Views From Deck Area, Covered Patio Above Ground Spa/Jacuzzi, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Gas Stove Range, Stainless Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Features: Ceiling Fans In Every Room, Cozy Fireplace In Living Room. Home Has Solar Panels For Reduced Utility Costs. Central A/C & Heat, Washer/Dryer In The 2 Car Garage. Drive Way Parking, Gardener Included. Prefer No Pets. *Renters Insurance Required.



No Dogs Allowed



