4537 Spring Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Renovated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in La Mesa Village - Two bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of La Mesa!

It's no wonder why this neighborhood was voted one of the most walkable area in San Diego county. Enjoy the numerous recreational attractions nearby. Centrally located just a short stroll to downtown La Mesa Village where you can shop and dine in a quaint village atmosphere. This wonderful neighborhood holds on to the charms of small town living. Enjoy the many celebrations like the Antique Street Fair, the Antique Car Show, Oktoberfest and the December Holiday in the Village. Every Friday afternoon, you can enjoy the open-air Farmers Market that offers farm fresh goods including flowers, produce and live plants. There is also a Sprouts Market just down the street! Take a short stroll over to Collier Park which features lighted tennis court, picnic areas, barbecues and playground.



The apartment feels more like a townhome than an apartment. It sits above garages and shares only one wall with the apartment next door. It has been updated and renovated with a light and bright kitchen featuring sleek quartz countertops, travertine tile floors, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Gorgeous wood flooring in the living room and hallway. New carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in the dining room and both bedrooms.

Your exclusive-use one car garage includes built-in storage and a full sized washer and dryer.

Small pets allowed with restrictions and additional deposit.

Water, sewer and trash is paid by landlord.

Low Deposit - only $1000.



Close to Grossmont College, San Diego State University, interstate 8, 125 and the 94. Dont want to drive? Conveniently located within walking distance to the trolley that gives you access to the entire metropolitan San Diego area.



(RLNE3972855)