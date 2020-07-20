All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4537 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4537 Spring Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

4537 Spring Street

4537 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4537 Spring Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Renovated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in La Mesa Village - Two bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of La Mesa!
It's no wonder why this neighborhood was voted one of the most walkable area in San Diego county. Enjoy the numerous recreational attractions nearby. Centrally located just a short stroll to downtown La Mesa Village where you can shop and dine in a quaint village atmosphere. This wonderful neighborhood holds on to the charms of small town living. Enjoy the many celebrations like the Antique Street Fair, the Antique Car Show, Oktoberfest and the December Holiday in the Village. Every Friday afternoon, you can enjoy the open-air Farmers Market that offers farm fresh goods including flowers, produce and live plants. There is also a Sprouts Market just down the street! Take a short stroll over to Collier Park which features lighted tennis court, picnic areas, barbecues and playground.

The apartment feels more like a townhome than an apartment. It sits above garages and shares only one wall with the apartment next door. It has been updated and renovated with a light and bright kitchen featuring sleek quartz countertops, travertine tile floors, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Gorgeous wood flooring in the living room and hallway. New carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in the dining room and both bedrooms.
Your exclusive-use one car garage includes built-in storage and a full sized washer and dryer.
Small pets allowed with restrictions and additional deposit.
Water, sewer and trash is paid by landlord.
Low Deposit - only $1000.

Close to Grossmont College, San Diego State University, interstate 8, 125 and the 94. Dont want to drive? Conveniently located within walking distance to the trolley that gives you access to the entire metropolitan San Diego area.

(RLNE3972855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Spring Street have any available units?
4537 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 Spring Street have?
Some of 4537 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4537 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 4537 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 4537 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4537 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 4537 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 4537 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 4537 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College