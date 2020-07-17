All apartments in La Mesa
4442 Rosebud Lane

4442 Rosebud Lane · (619) 483-0087
Location

4442 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.
Carpet and hardwood laminate flooring.
Gated Complex
Parking
On-Site Laundry
Close to Public Transit and Trolley
Walking Distance to Area Schools and La Mesa Village

This lovely, gated community is just minutes away from the quaint downtown La Mesa Village. You're sure to enjoy the diverse dining spots and boutique shops that line the street. Close to golfing, parks, freeway access, and the San Diego trolley line.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-must have good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Cats ok with restrictions and additional deposit.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogent.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,610, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,560, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 Rosebud Lane have any available units?
4442 Rosebud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 Rosebud Lane have?
Some of 4442 Rosebud Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 Rosebud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4442 Rosebud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 Rosebud Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4442 Rosebud Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4442 Rosebud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4442 Rosebud Lane offers parking.
Does 4442 Rosebud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 Rosebud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 Rosebud Lane have a pool?
No, 4442 Rosebud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4442 Rosebud Lane have accessible units?
No, 4442 Rosebud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 Rosebud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 Rosebud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
