4442 Rosebud Lane

SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.

Carpet and hardwood laminate flooring.

Gated Complex

Parking

On-Site Laundry

Close to Public Transit and Trolley

Walking Distance to Area Schools and La Mesa Village



This lovely, gated community is just minutes away from the quaint downtown La Mesa Village. You're sure to enjoy the diverse dining spots and boutique shops that line the street. Close to golfing, parks, freeway access, and the San Diego trolley line.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-must have good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Cats ok with restrictions and additional deposit.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogent.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,610, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,560, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.